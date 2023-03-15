March 18 guber, state assembly elections: Invoke God, abide in love, remain obi-dient – Ogilisi Igbo

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Ahead of the fast approaching March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the country, the Ogilisi of Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has charged supporters of Labour Party, LP candidate, Peter Obi popularly known as the Obi-dient family to invoke God, abide in love and remain absolute Obi-dient.

Ezeonwuka, in his Twitter handle, entitled: “Divide and rule using religion and ethnicity, north/south dichotomy, bone of Nigeria problems”, prayed: “Never again shall they take away our happiness and ruin our lives”!!!

“Great Nigerians, Great Obidient Family, he continued, we are the generation with a mandate to establish the United States of Nigeria, USN, bearing in mind that our colonial haters sowed the evil seeds of division among Nigerians, using North/South dichotomy,religion and ethnicity as their weapons of deceit”!!!

*They succeeded in dividing us so they could rule and ruin us like animals. We are Nigerians despite our many tongues of languages”.

“They destroyed Sports and cultural festivals that unite the Youths. We must heal ourselves from our many wounds and pains. We only need to speak one language; the language of love”.

“We must heal right now in togetherness and remove religion and tribalism as a people. We have learnt to forget and forgive our differences and rebuild our love. Nigerian youths the North,South, East and West are one Country. Never again shall they divide us”.

“Never again shall they conquer our land and destroy all our inheritances. Stand tallest, our great youths. You are not idle. Arise, the youths. Our Sunset has appeared in the sky. Invoke God, abide in love and remain Obidient”.