I’ll hit ground running, won’t let my people down – Taraba Governor Elect

Taraba State Governor-elect, Lt. Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), has promised to keep all the promises he made during the electioneering campaigns.

He specifically said that “the era of promise and fail is over.”

According to him, his victory at the governorship election was part of the social contract he struck with the people.

Kefas said that the people have reposed in him their future and hopes and he would not take it lightly.

The governor-elect made the promise in a statement by his Spokesperson, Emmanuel Bello, obtained by journalists in Abuja.

He said, “Giving me this mandate is a serious matter and the social contract I have with the people is one I take seriously. I won’t play with their mandate. I promise to fulfill all I said and we shall accomplish them in our first 100 days in office.

“The campaign helped me to listen to the yearnings of the people in more ways than before. All that they told me I hold very sacred. Their dreams, hopes and aspirations I won’t let down. As a leader, my words are my bonds. Let me also state that my conviction and faith makes me a man of my words.”

Kefas said leadership is a collective duty and that he looks forward to the citizens doing their part by supporting the programmes of his coming administration.

He stressed that he was coming basically to make the youths very secure, especially in employment, infrastructure and credible developments.

“In keeping with the mantra of my leadership which is moving forward, I intend to hit the ground running. We shall not leave anyone behind. We would carry everyone along the journey”, Kefas said.

