2023: I Provided a Fair Playing Ground for All — Gov. Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has said he did not work against any presidential or National Assembly candidate of the in Anambra State in the just-concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly election, against the assumption and thoughts harboured by many.

Governor Soludo stated this on Wednesday through his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, during an interactive session with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to him, Soludo he gave a fair playing ground to different other political parties that contested in the state without interfering in the electioneering process. He said this fair playing ground he gave to all political parties manifested in the outcome of the election.

Furthermore, Aburime said Soludo’s administration provided a safe and secure environment that brought about a peaceful election and massive turnout of voters in the February 25 presidential election in the state.

He recalled that, prior to the election, some parts of the state were overtaken and dominated by criminal elements; but explained that, through the strategic efforts of Soludo’s government, the hoodlums were dislodged, which gave voters the confidence to come out and participate massively in the election

Aburime also harped on the need for Anambra people to come out on Saturday and vote massively for House of Assembly candidates contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. According to him, retaining an APGA-dominated State House of Assembly in Anambra State will help Governor Soludo to further stabilize the state and sustain the giant developmental strides he has already recorded in different sectors of the state’s economy.

His words: “The election was Peaceful in Anambra, and you will agree with me that it was the peaceful environment that gave Obi the opportunity to garner all the votes he got in the state.

“Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

“For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, or even try to coerce anyone.

“He even predicted openly that Obi would win Anambra State, and the prediction came to pass. He made no move to thwart the result, and that was why Obi won about 92 percent of the votes in Anambra, despite the fact that APGA presidential candidate is from this state. This is even a time for OBIdient Movement to repay Soludo for such fairness.”

The Press Secretary emphasized that APGA has selected the best hands and competent individuals to fly the party’s flag in the 30 State Assembly constituencies across the state and pilot the affairs of the state’s legislature in a most effective and efficient way when elected. He further expressed his firm belief that ndị Anambra are very enlightened and knowledgeable to be deceived by the trending bandwagon effect that make some voters not to prioritize competence and character as what inform their choice of a particular candidate.

Aburime also expressed optimism that APGA would get massive victory in Saturday’s House of Assembly election, as the party targets to sweep all the 30 seats in Anambra State House of Assembly.