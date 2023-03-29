Gubernatorial Polls-Gawuna Congratulates Abba Kabir Yusuf

Advertisement

Kano State Deputy Governor and APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the recent governorship election Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has congratulated the candidate of the NNPP Engr.Abba Kabir Yusuf for winning the election in the State.

“I am congratulating him and I pray for him for Allah’s guidance in his administration “.

“Initially we have prayed to Allah to choose what is best for us because he is the Almighty who gives power to whom he wishes”.

“Even though our party has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complain to review the election due to some irregularities but today it has issued the pronounced winner with certificate of return. I have taken it in good faith”.

“I am thanking the President Muhammadu Buhari for coming out to seek for the support of Kano electorates to vote for me”.

“To the President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Elect Sen.Kashim Shettima and my leader Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,thank you for your immeasurable contribution”.

“I am therefore expressing my appreciation to the Kano people and the APC supporters for casting their votes to us. Thank you for your unwavering support.

“I am commending All members of our campaign council,party exco and stalwarts for their dedication,loyalty and commitment.”

“My gratitude goes to my family,friends and associates for standing with me all through the electioneering process”.

Gawuna also called on Kano people and APC supporters to continue to be law abiding.

Hassan Musa Fagge

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Gov

