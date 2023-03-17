2,351,298 registered voters are to partake elections in Jigawa

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

A total number of 2,351,298 registered voters across jigawa state were expected to partake in today’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections, the Jigawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner, ( REC), Professor Mohammed Lawal Bashir has hinted.

According to him jigawa INEC has certified registered 1,141,808 males, with accredited female voter’s numbering 1,209,490, respectively.

Professor Bashar further stated that already the commission has evacuated all the sensitive and non sensitive material’s to all the 287 polling unit’s across jigawa state, adding over 300,000 PVC’S has so far been collected by voter’s.

Addressing a Press Conference at the INEC Headquarters in Dutse on the Commission readiness assure that the commission was fully prepared.

He said the commission has configured 4,580 BVAS machines for the elections, assure that the commission was fully prepared.

” At the moment we have despatched sensitive and non sensitive election materials among other election materials to all the 27 LGA’S in the state. Again we have despatched 4,522 BVass to all the 287 polling unit’s across jigawa state”

Other preparations include deployment of INEC adhoc , stressing all enabling measures are out in place by INEC to ensure peaceful conduct of today’s poll.

It could be recalled that during the February presidential and National Assemblies the elections was held in the 4,519 polling unit’s out of the 4,522, stressing the remaining three polling unit’s have zero voters as no one registered there and no transfer of voters was made.