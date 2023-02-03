We Will Not Vote For ‘Atiku The Sadist’ For Kebbi Central Come 2023, Shehu Umar

Advertisement

Governor Atiku Bagudu is deceiving himself by expecting people of Kebbi Central to vote him and represent the Kebbi central senatorial district come 2023.

Alhaji Shehu Umar an APC youth group leader in Kebbi Central Senatorial district disclosed this during an interview with our correspondent in Birnin Kebbi.

Alhaji Shehu Umar said it can be recalled that when Atiku Bagudu was Senator representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district at the upper chamber during President Good luck Jonathan, he stashed some constituency projects consignments in his office located at Tudunwada area in Birnin Kebbi the state capital, the consignment which comprised Water pumps, fertilizer, grinding and sewing machines and also hundreds of KEKENAPEP (Tricycle machine) surprisingly when he became governor of kebbi state in 2015 instead for him to disburse the properties, even for the sake of his victory but unfortunately he did not released the consignments to those legally deserve, the people of Kebbi Central instead BAGUDU sold it to state government at a whopping sum of over five hundred million naira.

According to our findings, throughout his two terms (8) eight years as the executive governor in Kebbi state only few benefited him, apart from his immediate family, his personal assistant Faruku Musa Enabo and the secretary of the state government Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, former chief of staff Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammed Argungu who is now the APC organizing secretary at the national secretariat Abuja, they are the few tremendously accumulated public funds even at the most difficult time. Where insecurity is so alarming and also Yauri school girls are still in captivity for almost two years now without any commensurate effort from state government or from those people especially the SSG.

While no single among those people that cycle him stand by him during his campaign in 2014, yet they are the once driven huge benefits from his eight years ruling as a state governor.

As a matter of fact I see no reason why people of Kebbi Central should waste their franchise to vote people with such characters though now it is time to retaliate for such self-centered sadist who through his character we all know that he destroyed the APC party in the state.