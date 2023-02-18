Unknown Gunmen Strikes Again: Attacks Police Station In Anambra, Kill 3 Officers

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the spate of insecurity in the south east continues to grow as the general elections approaches.

The recent attack occurred in a community inside the central senatorial district of Anambra State.

Unknown gunmen struck the police station located in Ogidi along Abatete road in the early morning hours of Saturday [February 18, 2023]. The surprise attack came around 1:30am. The unknown attackers were dressed in black clothing with covered faces armed with sophisticated weapons. They were quick to over power the police station.

Eyewitnesses account indicate that the attack saw many masked men with insignia similar to that of the Biafra agitation group. “They were many and they easily overwhelmed the officers at the station. They set the place on fire”

247ureports.com gathered that three police officers lost their lives as a result of the attack. The officers are believed to be inspectors or higher.

