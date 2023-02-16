Ebubeagu Disbandment: Security Outfit Properly Established By Law – Says State Govt

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State Government has said Ebubeagu security outfit will continue to operate legitimately as it was properly established by the law.

The state government Wednesday disclosed this, during a joint press briefing by the Commissioner of Information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, the Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi and the State Security Consultant, Stanley Okoro Emegha, at the old government house Abakaliki.

Recall that Justice Riman Fatun had delivered judgement at a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, declaring Ebubeagu illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Riman had in his judgement disbanded the Ebubeagu security outfit and called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to disarm Ebubeagu Operatives.

But, the state government, during the press briefing through Barr Uchenna Orji and State Security Consultant, Stanley Emegha described the judgement as biased, which according to their belief cannot stand.

The State government revealed that the Ebubeagu security outfit was established by law 005 of 2021 of Ebonyi State and as such will continue to exist, and carry out its legitimate duties as stipulated under the law.

Orji said, “It’s our firm belief that the judgement cannot stand. We have got nothing in conflict with the constitution, in the way and manner the supreme court handled Ebubeagu. Ebubeagu has not done anything that is in conflict with the Nigerian Police.

“It’s a judicial misapplication and misinterpretation, having regard to the principle of judicial and judicious decision. The judgement of Justice Fatun Riman is a miscarriage of justice that is dead on arrival” he stated.

He revealed that the judgement by the Federal High Court had been appealed adding that the state will soon get a stay of execution.

Also, Security Consultant to the State, Chief Stanley Emegha stated that Ebubeagu have been working tirelessly, in union with other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property of Ebonyians are protected.

He stated that most of the allegations levelled on Ebubeagu outfit are politically motivated, and however

expressed optimism that the appellate court would reverse the verdict in due time.