Don’t panic, Nnamdi Kanu’ll not die in DSS custody, Bishop Udeh counsels Biafra agitators

By Chuks Eke

Biafra agitators have been counseled not to panic over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nazi Nnamdi Kanu and its attendant rumour of his deteriorating health condition.

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka “By Fire By Fire”), Nnewi, Anambra state, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh who made the counseling in an interview with newsmen, said despite all poisonous substances allegedly injected into his body with intent to eliminate him, God of Jews and Hebrew would not allow Kanu to die in detention.

Bishop Udeh however pleaded with the federal government to hearken to the voice of reason and release Kanu from the DSS dungeon, in compliance with the judgement of Court of Appeal which discharged and acquitted Kanu of all the allegations leveled against him by the government.

According to Bishop Udeh, “God of Jews and Hebrew will protect Kanu till his release but the way forward is to first and foremost, release him from detention without further delay”.

On the way forward for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Southeast zone, Bishop Udeh stated: “one of the best ways is to impeach the Southeast governors who had decamped to All Progressives Congress, APC and created insecurity in Igbo land and secondly, to remove Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state from the seat and restore Emeka Ihedioha to power”.

“As a prophet of the Most High God, God revealed to me that Kanu’s forceful rendition and continued detention in defiance of Appeal Court order is instrumental to the elusion of peace and security in Igbo land “.

” Like I stated earlier, APC deceived Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state into joining the party when they falsely promised to make him the next president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction and ever since he decamped to APC and Ebubeagu security outfit, life has never been the same again”.

“Like wise, since Uzodimma became a Supreme court governor of Imo state, abnormalities have become the order of the day in the state and even spread to other parts of Igbo land”.