Breaking News: Anambra Police Foil Another Gunmen Attack, Kill One, As Gunmen Storm Police Station With Fuel

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command has thwarted and made unsuccessful, another attack by unknown gunmen in one of the Command’s facility in Ogidi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who also said the gallant officers also gunned down one of the arsonists.

According to him, the incident happened at Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state where the gunmen stormed at about 2:15am on Monday with intent to set it ablaze.

He revealed that the hoodlums, who came in their numbers, with one unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, one Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, started shooting indiscriminately when they got there and attempted to gain access into the state, but were resisted by the officers on duty, who confronted and engaged them in gun duel.

“They were fiercely resisted by Police officers on duty, and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene, while one of the armed men was neutralized by the operatives. The Police facility is intact and no casualty was recorded on the side of the Police,” Ikenga said.

While noting that the police also recovered many expanded cartridges and 25 litres of PMS abandoned by the gunmen at the scene; the Police Image Maker also revealed that the area has been reinforced by the Tactical teams of the Command, while Police operation is still ongoing in the area.