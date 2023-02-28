2023, INEC And Threat To Peace To Our Dear Rivers State: A Clarion Call On Us All To Rise Now To Defend Our State

Advertisement

This moment, I stand firmly with us in this challenging period where some persons are determined to undermine and reverse the positive Revolutionary Infrastructural Developments, conceived, commenced and completed by our Bro, the Workaholic Gov. Wike.

My heart melted when minutes ago, I listened to the Professor in charge of Rivers State Election Results Collation Centre, announcing suspension of his duty to announce the results submitted to him because of threat to his life and that of his family.

I call on all Rivers State Citizens to unite now to defeat this attempt to undermine the Peace and Progress of our Dear State.

There is no doubt that in recent time, the Progress and Infrastructural Developments of our State have been the envy of so many other States

I therefore plead with us all, that we must unite now to protect our Rivers State, before, during and after these General Elections. We have no other Rivers State to call our own. Please!

GOD ALMIGHTY bless our Rivers State. Amen.

Compatriot (Engr) Igbini Odafe Emmanuel.

National President,

Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD)