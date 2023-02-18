2023 Elections A Choice Between Corruption And Incorruption, Light And Darkness – Enenche

Advertisement

…Says Makurdi crusade to lighten lives in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

One week to the general elections, Senior Pastor of Dunamis Gospel International Church, (DGIC), Dr Paul Enenche, has called on Nigerians to make the right choices as their contributions to ending the myriad of ills holding the country backward.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Enenche made this call while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on arrival for the Healing and Deliverance Crusade themed “Light Has Come.”

He said from the candidates who have presented themselves for elections, it is clear that Nigerians have a choice between corruption and incorruption, light and darkness.

He posited that 2023 election is an opportunity not only to change the situation of this country but also an opportunity to depart from the evils, the wickedness, the darkness that bedeviled the nation for the last seven to eight years.

“2023 election is an opportunity to choose whether we want banditry to continue, kidnapping to continue, whether we want terrorism to continue, underdevelopment to continue, massive corruption to continue, nepotism, clanistic operations, regionalism and all these kind of things to continue or whether we want a complete total departure.

“When we see the candidates that are presented for presidential election, it is very very clear. We are having choices between people that have issues that we know and people that have records that are clean and untainted.

“It is a choice to make and it is very very clear. It is a choice between corruption and incorruption, it is the choice between light and darkness, it is the choice between progress and retrogression, it is a choice between the old order and a new order.”

“If Nigerians choose the old order, the old way of doing things, If we choose expired, retired people who should be resting and bring them back, that means we are ready to continue in their adversity and calamity.

“But if we choose people with proven result, proven credibility, proven integrity, if we choose people with proven track records, with a heart for the people, then we have the opportunity to change things,” he advised.

He urged on all Nigerians to rise up with their PVCs and vote the right candidates for a change in the nation praying that by God’s mercies the change would come.

Responding to questions on miracles at the crusade ground on Thursday even in his absence, Pastor Enenche said “the most important person to be on ground is Jesus Christ. He said where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there. So He was there yesterday and He will be here today, whether I’m here or not. So we expect a continuation of what we already started yesterday.

He expressed confidence that after the crusade, “individual lives will experience light, communities, families will experience light. Communities represented will experience light and the state as a whole will experience the light of the gospel that will dissipate darkness of wickedness, darkness of witchcraft, darkness of underdevelopment and any form darkness that is holding our lives back.”