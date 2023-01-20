UNIZIK students crave Soludo’s intervention as hoodlums rape 5 students, rob hostels

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State have craved for rescue and urgent intervention of the State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo over the recent spike in incidences of murder, robbery, and rape of students, among other crimes now trending in the school environment.

It was gathered that no fewer than ten different lodges have been robbed on gunpoint in recent time, while no fewer than five female students were raped just yesterday, January 19, at the Ifite area of the students.

According to reports, some of the lodges recently raided by the hoodlums include: Rubez Villa, Ugo Residence, Novenna Lodge, Swiss Lodge, and others, all in Ifite.

One of the female students who recently raped two times by the hoodlums was said to be a virgin, and has been so traumatized to the point that she attempted to commit suicide, having cried in pains all day long.

Other forms of crime, including murder, have also been reported in Ifite in the Ifite area in recent time.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, was reliably informed that the students of the institution planned to stage a protest in Awka metropolis on Friday, to register their grievances and discomfort with the situation. The protest was, however, suspended by the students, in obedience to a plea by the leadership of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution.

In an interview with this reporter, the SUG President of the school, Comrade Charles Ijeomah described the situation as very worrisome, and noted that the students of the institution now live in fear, as no one knows when and where the miscreants will storm.

While noting that such situation should not be left for the school Management or the Students Union Government to handle, Comrade Ijeomah called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Soludo, to urgently intervene and tighten up the security of the area.

He said the security of the students in the area and their property are no longer guaranteed, even as he reminded the government of the state of its primary responsibility, which is protection of lives and property.

“This should not be left for the school Management or the SUG. It is the primary responsibility of the government to protect lives and property. And all these things are happening in Awka which is even the seat of government. And these students live in lodges owned by private individuals who pay taxes to the government…,” he said.

He then wondered what the government and the security agencies in the state are waiting for before they would come to the rescue of the students.

“Government should please come to our rescue, as these things are obviously getting out of hands,” Ijeomah concluded.

However, in a press statement issued to newsmen on Friday, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command met with the management of the University, the SUG leadership and some principal officers of the state government, with the aim of addressing the said security challenges.

He further noted that some resolutions were reached at the meeting, and added that a more elaborate meeting will still be scheduled on the same issue.

He said: “Today, 20/1/2023, Anambra State Police Command, met with the Management of Nnamdi Azikwe University, the Student Union Government, and the Commissioner of Homeland Security Affairs in the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Hall at UNIZIK. The meeting was aimed at addressing the recent security breaches in some of the hostels along Ifite.

“Some of the resolutions include another elaborate meeting with the private hostel owners, the president of hostels, and other stakeholders, especially along with Ifite on the need to provide securities to the hotels.

“The Commissioner of Police, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP John Obuagbaka noted that the command had since embarked on an intensive patrol, improved operational positioning, and deployment of combat operatives as a solution to the security situation in the area. He also emphasized the need for cooperation and actionable intelligence.

“Among other concerns, the command also wishes to reiterate the control room number 07039194332. Furthermore, to request security services, you can call the Area Commander, Awka 07067950441, DPO B Division 08064521837, DPO Central Police Station, Awka, 07031583583, and the Command Public Relations Officer 08039334002 for a prompt response.”