Rivers 2023: Wike’s Ceaseless Attacks On Amaechi, APC, Signals His Downfall

… Asking Rivers People to Vote a candidate Wanted by EFCC and ICPC in the Midst of Reasonable Candidates Like Pst. Tonye Cole, an International figure; Magnus Abe, a Notable Personality; Dawari George, a Composite Gentleman with the Fear of God, Dumo a respected Business Mogul is Misleading, Embarrassing on the Collective Sensibility of Rivers Electorates.

Contrary to his new year resolution never to respond to Gov. Wike’s tedious loquacity and pointless repetitious rambling, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has reacted to the Governor over his unwarranted verbal attack on his predecessor and former Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

According to the party Chief, his rule for the new year on Wike’s customary garrulousness has an exception and does not apply to situations where his logorrheic infection extends to former Governor Amaechi whom he described as Wike’s destiny helper, as keeping quiet in such circumstance may infer that the out-going Governor is right in his falsehood.

Recall that a few days back, Gov. Wike, in a public glare took a swipe at Amaechi by accusing the former Minister of frustrating his efforts to do a road in his (Amaechi’s) mother’s village. According to Wike, “Amaechi Does Not Want Me To Construct Road In His Mother’s Village, He’s A Bad Child”.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze said such statement credited to Governor Wike is rooted in bad politics and campaign of calumny with the target to smear the image of the former Minister and Governor whose legacies in modern development has carved a niche for him and permanently inscribed his name in the hearts of men.

The party Chief said Wike, in his confused state has turned himself into a political clown and has gained notoriety in dishing contents and creating comic monologues for entertainment on daily basis and should no longer be taken seriously on issues of public concern. One would have loved to hear the Governor explain in detail how former Governor Amaechi made attempts by himself, through agents or privies to stop the state government from constructing any road anywhere in the state as alleged.

In another fora, Wike stated that, “in view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the soul and strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have departed, leaving the carcass and therefore, cannot get any electoral support from Rivers electorates.”

He made this assertion at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, the venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumeni Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday, January 03, 2022.

Wike went further to warn Rivers state about APC: He urged the people of Rivers State to be wary of the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, who he said is being fronted by Amaechi because they do not mean well for the State.

Responding, Eze said if APC has lost all electoral value as peddled by Wike why then did he and his party take the Rivers APC and her candidates to court in a plethora of lawsuits seeking their nullification and exclusion from the ballots? If the APC has got no electoral

value as alleged by Wike, why has he been begging to join and support the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu? This simply exposes Wike as a drowning and confused politician who has lost touch with reality.

Gov. Wike is not directly contesting any election in 2023 but is hellbent on installing a stooge who will fulfill his third term bid; to conceal details of the manifest corruption that has pervaded public offices in the state under his watch as Governor. Rivers people are waiting for the deal day to show them the way out.

For Gov. Wike to have the temerity to ask Rivers people to vote for his stooge, wanted by the anti-graft agencies, clearly shows not only his insensitivity but misleading thought that Rivers State and her people are fools to allow such a misguided administration to continue after May 2023.

In an election that involves seasoned political leaders like Tonye Cole of the APC, Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dawari George of Action Alliance (AA), Sobomabo Jackrich of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party (LP), Dumo Lulu-Briggs of Accord Party, Gborogbosi Leesi of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Ibraye Tonte of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Faye-Ofori Churchill of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Wike is trying to impose a man with corruption cases hanging on his neck.

Also on the list of those in the race for the top job are Joseph Obele of the African Action Congress (AAC), Sam Agwor of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Leyii Kwanee of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Victor Fingesi of African Democratic Party (ADP) and Danagogo Wenike-Briggs of Young Progressives Party (YPP). It is embarrassing that with these calibers of Rivers people, Wike is courageous enough to ask electorates to vote Sim Fubara, who is currently on the run after being declared wanted for financial crimes involving Rivers monies which run into billions.

In few weeks time, Eze said

Rivers State will be saved from the embarrassment and laughing stock that Gov. Wike has turned her into and called on the Governor to understand that Amaechi is not on the ballot for 2023 general elections and should spare him further unnecessary and unwarranted attacks and concentrate on arranging a comprehensive handover note to Tonye Cole on May 28, so that the incoming APC government will know what and what are to be recovered from his looting administration that has sucked the state dry.