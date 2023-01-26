Anambra govt crushes another new building, warns developers

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As part of its efforts towards ensuring strict adherence to master plans, Anambra State Government, on Thursday, pulled down another new building in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

It was said that the building was not only illegally constructed on government land, but also blocked a major access road to the popular Electrical Market Obosi, thereby causing the traders and the residents untold hardship in accessing the market.

The demolition exercise which was spearheaded by the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), was, however, carried out by the Anambra State Joint Taskforce, which also reclaimed the said blocked access road.

According to the Chairman of Anambra Physical Planning Board, Barr. Chike Maduekwe, the Board received report last year from the market leadership about the construction of the building, which, he said they investigated and found to be truly obstructing and illegally constructed, after which they served several warnings to the developer, which he ignored.

While warning developers to always get approval from relevant government agencies before building; Barr. Maduekwe also advised them to help in the actualisation of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision of making the Anambra State a livable, green and prosperous homeland where law and order thrive.

He further reiterated that the demolition exercises carried out by the state government are not aimed at causing hardship to the people, but primarily to ensure that things are done the right way.

Recall that the Soludo-led Government of Anambra State Government has carried out a series of demolition (of old and new structures) in different parts of the state since its inception, with the intent of facelifting the state structurally, safely and otherwise.