How robbers ‘mistakenly’ shot another UNIZIK student dead in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an unfortunate scene at a student lodges in Awka, Anambra State capital, as armed robbers mistakenly shot a 200-level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, to death, while trying to dispossess him of his phone during a robbery operation.

According to reports, the deceased student, identified as Daniel, met his unfortunate death when one of the robbers mistakenly pulled the trigger of his already-conked gun, as he was struggling to remove Daniel’s sim card from the phone and give him, as he (Daniel) requested from them after he had submissively given them the phone.

The robbers were said to have escaped immediately the incident happened, while Daniel, who a Philosophy student of the institution, was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours and fellow students, but gave up the ghost due to the excess loss of blood, having been shot on the stomach.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police had intensified patrol and surveillance around the area, while also calling for more relevant information from members of the public, to help the police investigation.

“This is unfortunate, I got this information from the SUG President last night. Police patrol has been on since then. I urge the witness of the incident to help us with information to investigate please,” he said.

It would be recalled that the operatives of the Nigerian Army had recently been accused of mistakenly killing another (final-year) student of UNIZIK barely two weeks ago when they opened fire at a motorist that was conveying passengers from Owerri in Imo State, to the Umuaka area of the State.

According to reports, the military men, who were deployed to a checkpoint reportedly shot at a commercial bus driver at Ubomiri, thereby killing several passengers, including the final-year student of the Medical Radiography Department of UNIZIK, identified as Godson Chigaemezu Anumenwe.

The student, who was hit by stray bullets during the sporadic shooting, was said to be traveling from Owerri to his hometown in Umuaka for the holiday before he met his untimely death.