[Update] DSS Arrests Okupe, Handed To EFCC

By
247ureports
-
Doyin Okupe
The Department of Security Services [DSS] has arrested Doyin Okupe.

Doyin Okupe, according to the publication, was arrested at the Murtala International Airport as he attempted to exit the country. Okupe was on his way to London before being accosted by the DSS. The arrest was made public by Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye on Thursday, January 12.

In reaching out to the DSS, the arrest was confirmed to 247ureports.com. The spokesperson to the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in confirming the arrest, stated that Doyin Okupe was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC].

 

Here is the statement:

Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commission which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic

Dr Peter Afunanya

PRO DSS

12/1/2023


