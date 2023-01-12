[Update] DSS Arrests Okupe, Handed To EFCC

The Department of Security Services [DSS] has arrested Doyin Okupe.
Doyin Okupe, according to the publication, was arrested at the Murtala International Airport as he attempted to exit the country. Okupe was on his way to London before being accosted by the DSS. The arrest was made public by Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye on Thursday, January 12.
Here is the statement:
Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commission which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic
Dr Peter Afunanya
PRO DSS
12/1/2023