Former Imo Deputy Governor To Be Buried Today

Advertisement

A former deputy governor of Imo State, Ebere Udeagu, who died in October last year will be buried today, January 28.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Udeagu who was deputy to Achike Udenwa, between 1999 and 2007 would be lowered in a grave in Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

Udeagu died in the early hours of Monday, October 7, 2022, in Owerri, after a brief illness.

He was 79 years old

His last public appearance was on October 1, 2022, during the 62nd Independence Day anniversary in Owerri.

His funeral which would had taken place on January 6 was postponed to January 28 because of insecurity ravaging his hometown and parts of Okigwe LGA.