In Awka, Commercial Sex Worker Fights Customer for Paying Her with Torn Old Naira Note

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified young was, on Friday night, harassed by a suspected sex worker for allegedly paying her with a torn old one thousand naira note.

The incident happened at about 9:46 PM at one of the chalets along the popular Abakaliki Street (also known as the Club Road) in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The drama became noticed when a feminine voice was heard raging in anger, right at the front of the chalet, which drew the attention of the passers-by and the denizens of the area. A man in his late 30 was also seen at the scene, with a hand tightly hooked on his trousers, while he was fiercely threatening to beat up the lady if she refused to release his trousers.

Words like: “Oga, nothing like I for tell you earlier”, “No allow me change am for you ooo”, “You must give me new money or do transfer for me”, “You think say I come Awka come play” “Abeg no use my hustle play with me jare” and others were repeatedly uttered by the lady who was using one hand to gesticulate, while also tight-holding the man’s trousers with the other hand, as spectators gathered to leverage the scenario.

Some other ladies suspected to be commercial sex workers were also at the scene, raging and commenting shambolically on the issue.

Through enquiries and eyewitness’ aacout, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the said man had just finished copulating with the lady at the “short time” market price of one thousand naira, after which he offered her a torn old naira note (N1000) as a settlement for her service.

Addressed by his nickname, Obyno, the dark-complexioned man, who was looking drunk and fuddled, was equally fuming in anger, while insisting that he would not change the money or make any transfer, as he did not have the new naira note and cannot make transfers. He added that the lady did not tell her on time that she wasn’t collecting old naira note anymore.

While noting that he does not even have any money in his account, Obyno was also insisting that old note is still a legal tender, and wondered why the commercial sex worker would reject it, while others are still collecting it.

“Ashawo nke gị ọ̀ dị̀ ichè? Ọ̀ kwa ndị ọzọ ka na-ana ego ochie?” he rhetorically questioned in Igbo language (meaning, “Is your own prostitution different from others? Are others not still collecting the old naira note?”)

The salaciously dressed lady, identified as Asa, on her own, insisted that she would not collect the old one, let alone the one that is torn and tattered. Backed-up by her colleagues, she also threatened to strip Obyno naked and confiscate his phone if he continued to delay her and make her lose her regular customers who were coming, peeping and going without patronizing her as usual.

The whole drama, was, however, brought to an abrupt end when a young man, suspected to be Obyno’s friend, surfaced at the scene; and after enquiring what was happening, brought out a new one thousand naira note and settled the sex worker.

“Chi gị azọọ gị. You for collect this night,” she said, as she freed his trousers.

“Comon get out, Ashawo!” Obyno retorted as he staggered out with his friends, while trying to buckle-up his loose belt.