2023: Atiku Has All It Takes To Reposition Nigeria – Titi Atiku Abubakar

From Ahmad SAKA Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and wife of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Presidential candidate Titi Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians not to doubt the capacity of the Presidential candidate of PDP Atiku Abubakar because he has all it takes to reposition the country positively if elected into power.

They stated this while speaking during the distribution of empowerment items to over 3000 women in Bauchi, provided by the First Lady of the state, Hajiya Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

Titi Atiku Abubakar urged Nigerians to entrust Nigeria into the hands of her husband as the next President of the country.

She said Nigerian electorate shouldn’t doubt the capacity of her husband to repositioning the country positively if elected as President having tried as the Vice President to the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo for 8 years.

The Wife of the PDP presidential candidate assured the women that Nigerians will benefit in no small measure if her husband is given the mandate to run the affairs of the country as the next President.

While appealing to the people of Bauchi state to vote for her husband as President and also return Governor Bala Mohammed as Governor for a second term, She advised the women not to be deceive by some selfish Politicians who do not mean well for the country.

She said , “I urged you to tighten up your belts, tighten up your belts women of Bauchi, I beg you not to doubt my husband, he will do so many things for you, including your children.”

She recalled that when her husband served as vice president for 8 years, women were not left behind in her programmes as wife of the vice President, adding that women should expect more if her husband becomes the President in 2023.

Titi Atiku lamented the high cost of living in the country which she said has led to hunger in the land, pointing out that many households in Nigeria are not affording two square meal per day.

“There is hunger, no job for the youth, our youth are roaming the streets, some are involved in yahoo yahoo, we pray that God will itervene”, she said.

She said , “if the people of Bauchi state vote for Governor Bala Mohammed for the second term and her husband as President, Bauchi state and Nigeria would witness massive development”.

“Go and collect your PVCs in order to be able to vote for the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Bala Mohammed. Your votes will make positive impact in the election. Ensure that you protected your votes very well to ensure that it counted.”

The Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed, debunked insinuations that he has a rift the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the February 25 election, former vice president Atiku’Abubabar.

He urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku as he considers him the best option among all the presidential contenders.

“There are some liers, the Abuja Politicians who have become like fishes that have found themselves in a dry land because the water has dried up on them. We are not in politics because of materialism, we don’t do anti-party, we don’t support one and leave the other”,.

“Our mother, today I want to assure you that it is a blatant lie from people that are saying I am not with Atiku, it’s a lie”, Bala said.

The Governor challenged any one with prove that he has told him that he is not with Atiku to come forward and prove to the world.

“If there is any body that I have ever told him, whether in secret or in the open that I am not with Atiku Abubakar should come out and say it”, the said.

He asked Mrs Atiku to inform her husband that he is solidly behind him for the sake of God, explained that he is into real politics and not a joke.

“We are doing real politics and not after material things, we are not doing politics of anti-party or staying in Abuja, we are always grateful to Allah because we ride on the back of the PDP to become what we are today”, the Governor said.

“So like you have said, we have done many of this empowerment and other developmental projects that have direct bearings in the lives of our people”,

Governor Bala assured Nigerian women that with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president and his wife Titi as first lady, more dividends of democracy will come their way.

“I had problem with our elder brother who will by God’s grace become the president of Nigeria but now it has become a history, it has past”, the Governor assured.

He said it was pertinent on him to maintain unconditional support for Atiku’s Presidential bid been a father or a leader in the North East, a zone that has stayed a very long time without having the opportunity to produce a President.

Governor pledged to continue to canvass votes for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the February 25th presidential election, expressed optimisms that the former Vice President will by the grace of God, emerged victorious as President.

He expressed gratitude to Mrs Atiku for gracing the event, thanked the women in Bauchi for voting him as Governor in 2019 and beg them to do it again in 2023 , and assured that in Bauchi state, the citizens have made up their minds to vote for the PDP from top to bottom.