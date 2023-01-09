Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Ahead of today’s mother of all rallies by the Obidient movement in Anambra state, former civilian Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has predicted a total victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi during the fast approaching February 25 presidential election in the country.

He said it is only Obi that can salvage this country at its worst state where it found itself at the moment, adding that he is of a firm belief that the Nigerian electorate knows that Obi is the best among all the candidates as far as this election is concerned.

Ezeife who spoke to newsmen yesterday at his home town, Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, said: “I am earnestly looking forward for the day Obi will be sworn. That day will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s return to the part of glory”.

He however expressed the fear that it is only rigging that can stop Obi from winning the election, adding, ” apart from rigging, I would say that nobody else is contesting this election with Obi, in as much as I know that some other candidates have so much money at their disposal”.

“All powers belong to God. And our God can stop every rigging and I see the hands of God in the Obedient movement and I thank all Nigerians for thinking aright this time around and I must say that all glories be to our God”.

“By God, there will be election in February, 2023. There will be no interim government and the result of the election is predictable”.

“In fact, Ezeife continued, I can’t wait for that day, May 29, this year when Obi will be sworn in. But if I had my way, why not bring the swearing in date down to March or April, instead of waiting till May which is three months far away from the February election.”, he opined.