Zinoleesky becomes latest landlord as he acquires new house

Advertisement



Budding Afro pop singer, Zinoleesky has ended his year on a high note as he splashes millions on a magnificent new house.

The 27-year-old musician took to his Instagram page to unveil the ritzy edifice, with two wonder rides parked in the compound.

The “Loving You” hit maker joyfully expressed that his 2023 has just begun.

Fans and colleagues have swarmed his Instagram comment section to congratulate him on his newest acquisition.

Rolling out the photos on his official IG page, he lifted up his thanks to his maker for making it possible for him to acquire a new house.

See his Instagram post below: