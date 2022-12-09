The Effects Of ASUU Strike On UNIMAID – By Hanatu Nuhu

Advertisement



Since the advent of the ASUU strike since February the academic activities of the school has affected not only in Maiduguri but in every state and ASUU branch schools in the country. As the aftermath of this incessant strike has not been curbed since the federal government has refused to heed to the cries of the academic union.

The university of Maiduguri has slowly picked off its academic activities and has even gone far in the curriculum of which many have started and also finished their exams but due to the setback of non-payment of salaries the lecturers and academic union are now perplexed and have collective made up their mind to stop all academic activists which involves examination, results placing and changing of level.

Some of the lecturers came out in their numbers on the 23rd of November in the university of Maiduguri to protest and present their dissatisfaction to the government and indulge in an 8 kilometre walk to show solidarity and express their anger and dissatisfaction to be a clarion call to the government to do the needful so that the academic activities of the school can continue in peace

The effect of this strike has been so long lasting that even the students themselves are really find it hard to cope with the rush to catch up with the academic calendar, not only are this students writing exams they still have to go for lectures and finish a very vast amount of assignments and test all at the same time to cover up for their lost CAs. Students are finding it extremely difficult to keep up to all this as it seems as if the knowledge is been flooded into them without any control and there is nothing they could do about it

Due to the long time they have spent outside the classroom its now harder for most students to catch up with the academics and the long duration has made a lot of students to lose interest in academics as it is recorded that many students have choose not to resume back to school due to various reasons like marriage, getting jobs, leaving the country etc.

This incessant strikes will really affect the students of university of Maiduguri and students all over Nigeria so the government should please cater to the cries of this academic union so as to allow this youths study to become better people of the society in the future for if this strikes continue the result will be a missive disappointment to both the government and the society as a whole

–

HANATU NUHU

Student of Mass Communication University of Maiduguri.