Police arrest Army deserter accused of training IPOB members

A deserter from the Nigerian Army Nwagwu Chiwendu has been arrested in Imo State.

Chiwendu who served on Operation Hadin Kai was arrested yesterday during the burial of his father at Mbaise.

He was said to have left the Nigerian Army to team up with the paramilitary arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra in January this year

He was accused of training IPOB members on the use of weapons. According to a statement, the suspect confessed to participating in the killing of Ahmed Gulaq and that his camp was responsible for kidnapping two foreigners along Owerri-Okigwe road and killing the two police officers escorting them.“ Other attacks carried out by the former Army officer include killing a soldier and burning a military vehicle He also participated in the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Owerri.