Umahi Flags Off Senatorial Campaign As Traditional Ruler Pronounces A Curse On Possible Dissenter

Governor David Umahi, the All Progressives Congress’ flagbearer for Ebonyi South Senatorial district, has officially flagged off his campaign activities for 2023 election.

The flag-off was performed Wednesday in the Governor’s country home, Umunaga Uburu, Ohaozara Local government area, amidst large turnout of party supporters from across the State.

Addressing the supporters, Governor Umahi stated that he has acquired both capacity and experience to represent not only Ebonyi South, but the entire Ebonyi State and Ndi Igbo in general.

He assured his constituents and the entire State of quality representation, inclusiveness and a pride of place in the affairs of the country.

“I am going to the centre to fight for the welfare of Ebonyi people; employment, infrastructure…

“I am going to fight for the empowerment of Ebonyi people.

We will take it by force…”

The Governor in line with his avowed equity and justice principle in the State, charged Ebonyi South constituents to throw their support behind the APC Guber Candidate, Right Honourable, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

He announced that the APC local government campaigns for 2023 elections in Ebonyi State would take off by 7th January 2022.

Governor Umahi, shortly after, received the State Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Southeast Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma.

Addressing them, Governor Umahi said he was humbled by their unalloyed support and love from the inception of his administration, and promised not to leave them behind in his senatorial mission.

“I cannot leave you behind as I go to Abuja, Nwifuru will look after you the way I do.

“He has been with me for about 16 years and knows that I don’t joke with traditional institutions.

He further commended the chairman of the council for his honesty and forthrightness, and called on the traditional fathers to solidly support APC from the State to the national level.

In his remarks, Mkpuma, also the Chairman of Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council, pronounced a curse on anyone who would rise to oppose Umahi’s senatorial mission.

“You have done us proud, and we are fully in support of you.

“And Anybody who in any way moves against our support may not see the next Christmas…” Mkpuma said.