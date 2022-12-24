PDP’s Optimistic move in Jigawa, the case study of Gumel’s flag off campaign – By Adamu Muhd Usman

Advertisement



Friday, December 23, 2022 was the day hundred of thousands if not million people gathered for the PDP Jigawa northwest senatorial campaigns flag off. It is the zone of the Jigawa state former governor, his excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki and he is the Senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election and Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim, the deputy to Jigawa state PDP gubernatorial candidate, is also from Jigawa northwest .

Gumel’s flag off was superb- It is indeed an overwhelming, thrilling, peaceful and successful event

Reorganization or restructuring is not the uprising against pre-existing order, but the setting-up of a new order contradictory to the traditional one. Societies develop, when new ideas, new things and new thinking find a place in peoples’ mind.

Jigawa state PDP under the handwork of gubernatorial candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido has set new formulas, ideas, plans, agendas, initiatives, and strategies for rebirth of new Jigawa and rejigging of the PDP.

Santuraki’s day to day interactions with people, his ideology, principles, political orientation, training, moral upbringing, his attitudes, generous mind, kind soul, compassionate mind, understanding, patience, dedication, commitment and lots more will be the yardstick to make the party bounce back, better, stronger and emerge victorious by the special grace of God. Wait and see wonders will send come February and March 2023 for the general elections God willing.

If winter comes, can spring be far behind? Time will tell and time is the best judge to history and events. PDP’s time and Lamido’s days in Jigawa are all in our memory.