Marlian Music Boss, Naira Marley is out with a new tune titled “Girls Just Wanna Have Funds”

The new single serves as a follow-up to his previously heard single titled, “Vawulence ft. Backroad Gee”.

Produced by Vibes Ace, “Girls Just Wanna Have Funds” is a wonderful number that is a must for your playlist.

Listen to it below