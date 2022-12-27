Advertisement



While Nigerians are preparing for 2023 in few days, the people Bauchi state especially those living within the twenty local government area councils are set to pay back the collateral governor Bala Mohamed provided to them in his three and quarter years of direct positive transformational leadership full of dedication and actualization of what in the past seemed to be utilized due to reality of issues, ranging from financial paucity to lack of determination and selflessness in discharging the onerous task for posterity. These breed corruption in the past especially the last two decades of unprecedented democracy that produced three civilian governors whose tenures cannot be compared or near match to the incumbent PDP-led administration of Governor Bala Mohammed based on the visible physical infrastructures and social amenities actualized and properly-fairly provided across the twenty local government areas of the state that was left in a horrible state despite being the third tier of government.

Right from the 2019 campaign voyage to the Bauchi state government house, Governor Bala Mohamed vouchsafes to change the narrative. This has aptly remained at the peak of the government that came on board as a result of poor services and abused of power by the successive governments in addressing the plight of the true electorates and misplacement of priority in utilizing local government funds monthly allocated and shared for the benefitting of scratching masses.

Understanding the heap of the rotten, Governor Bala Mohamed personally went round to see and ascertain the situation, the outcome was mindboggling and the solution appeared to simple for and experienced leader who has multifarious experience and the prowess to manage people without segregation or bigotry. As such, each local government has a glossary of its needed quest and priorities are giving in the areas of human development and social amenities. For instance in Bauchi local government area council, tens of newly constructed primary health care centers have been constructed while old existing ones have been renovated filled with standard facilities to meet up with demand, roads have been laid down while many areas have been link up to ease hardship, portable drinking water is now 80% close to every house in the city, workers are enjoying the implemented national minimum wage, pensioners receives their entitlement on time without hitches or bribing of the past, and the most important is the total renovation and furnishing of the secretariat to provide serene working environment for workers.

Similarly, in Toro local government area council, Governor Bala Mohamed has so far renovated the local government secretariat furnished with modern working tools, constructed roads from Rimin Zyam through Polch, Blarade palama to Dass, Magama Gumau-Rishi Rahma, constructed Rishi Tama road, Maraba Ganye-Golfada Bakin Kogi road, and construction of District head palace at Nabardo and construction of District head palace Lame and rehabilitation of Toro General hospital and general hospital Gumau Lame District.

In Darazo local government area council, governor Bala Mohamed kicked up with the renovation of the local government secretariat as a deliberate attempt to provide serene working environment after many decades of abysmal decay, in the process more jobs have been provided to the people of the local government as well as the overall civil service system. The governor went ahead to bring prompt succor to the victims of flood and other related disaster that unabatedly erupt. One time chairman of the local government, Bello Mahmood Yayayi, said, “ I have never seen a leader with determination and passion for the plight of his people like governor Bala Mohamed, because, so far Darazo local government in particular remained one of the best place the government gave priority of social services provided that has direct bearing to the wellbeing of the locals despite dwindling economic meltdown, among the successes brought by the governor in his few years of reign are; the kaura Economic empowerment program (KEEP) which is a poor masses supporting docket considering the items and cash doles out to thousands of beneficiaries from across all electoral wards aimed at reducing the menace of restiveness and adverse effect of poverty created by previous government, these includes, sewing machines, fifty thousand naira cash, motorcycles and buses for transportation.

In the area of agriculture, Governor Bala Mohamed, leased out 5,000 hectares of land out of the two reserves for the farmers of Darazo local government, the government also constructs water reservoirs at strategic locations for cattle rears aimed at cushioning the tension and rift between farmers and headers and the unwanted water scarcity disturbing cattle rearers.

Inter alia are; boreholes were constructed at Darazo correctional center, co-members lodge, lago and Kari village and adequate electrification of various villages under each district in the local government. These have since yield positive result in boosting economic activities as well as attracting local investors venture into various acquisitions.

While in Dass local government area council governor Bala Mohamed, began with restoration of hope through harmonious relationship among numerous existing tribes surrounding the local government and compounding challenges of insufficient internally generated revenue that may help government achieve it desired goals without interventions of the state government or other supporting institutions. Imminent, after pointing out the quest of the people which include lack of non-existing tertiary institution, the governor approved the establishment of college of education, Dass. In the area of construction, governor Bala Mohamed’s led PDP constructed 11 village head palace, successful construction of Jumaat mosque Kagadama, Renovation/ Remodeling of ECWA church kagadama, construction of 18 lock up shops at Tudun Wuss Dass, General renovation/ upgrading of Dass central motor park, renovation of central abattoir and construction of Burgle Dass to Bangim road.

Others are; general of Dass local government education authority, construction of drainage at Dass cental motor park and construction of culvert along Bundot to Bayan fada bye pass, General renovation of Dass local government secretariat to meet up with the global standard for soft and conducive working friendly environment.

In Alkaleri local government area council, an enclave of governor Bala Mohamed, first, the governor facilitate the formal ground breaking ceremony for the commencement of project activities in oil prospecting licenses 809 and 810 Kolmani River11oil field project site. This particular effort truly define Bala Mohamed as a transformer and a committed leader who is ready to sacrifice his comfort for the development of his state, already thousands of indigenes are benefitting from the then neglected projected that will increase even the nation’s income not only Bauchi state. After the completion Alkaleri local government will be a tourist hub.

In the area of social services, the government has so far secured the establishment of institute for petroleum resources, aimed at training and grooming of potential expert in the petroleum field for the benefit of the community. Aside from the learning institution, new primary healthcare centers and schools have been provided to address the concurrent demand as a result of influx from neighboring states who enjoying the relative peace and economic activities in the local government that has standard roads constructed and link to various communities in all the three districts.

The Kaura Economic empowerment Program (KEEP) was exceptional as thousands of potentials youths and women benefitted from the gesture.

To be continue…