Breaking News: Court Orders Gov Uzodimma, Police, DSS To Pay Ikenga N5m For Plot To Frame Him For Murder, Arson Others

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has voided the plot by the Imo State Government and some security agencies(Police ,DSS) to frame opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and proffer some trumped up charges against him.

In an application for the enforcement of his fundamental rights, the Opposition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency prayed the Court to void the said false allegations as they were all politically motivated without any shred of evidence and protect his fundamental rights of freedom of expression.

Mr. Ugochinyere contended that the false allegations were cooked in the Imo State Government House as a plot to stop him from further exposing the manipulation of the Voter register by officials of the Imo State Government for which the Independent National Electoral Commission has deleted millions of fake registrations and about 13 of its staff are undergoing disciplinary action.

The Court therefore restrained the Defendants including the Attorney General of Imo State, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police. and Director General State Security Services from further intimidating, harassing, embarrassing, inviting, arresting or detaining prosecuting or charging to court the opposition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere based on any issues connected to the trumped up charges including the allegations of murder, robbery, arson, hacking into INEC database, terrorism, larceny, breach of national security all targeted at shutting him up against further exposure of voter register compromise.

The Court also awarded the sum of Five Million Naira only as general and exemplary damages in favour of the applicant against the defendants jointly and severally, declared that the compromise of the voter register is a threat to democracy and also voided the Police investigation report dated 18th October, 2022 and the charge in Charge No. OW/651/2022

It has been a running battle between the Imo State Government and Mr. Ugochinyere following the exposure by the opposition spokesperson of the Omuma Magic compromise of the voters register.