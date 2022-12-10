Bagudu donates N30m to IDPs in Kebbi

Advertisement



Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Saturday donated N30 million to persons displaced by banditry in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who spoke at the presentation of the items at Dankolo village in Sakaba LGA, said government was committed to restore peace and security across the state.

Bagudu, also the Chairman, APC Governors’ Forum, said that government had adopted proactive measures to return the displaced persons to their ancestral homes to enable them to continue with their normal life.

He urged them to be ambassadors of peace, stressing that security was a collective responsibility that required a collective approach.

He said: “I caution you to desist from disseminating fake news, as this will only worsen the security situation in the state.

“However, people should only offer credible intelligence to security agencies with a view to nipping in the bud crimes and criminality.

“I am happy with the improvement of the security situation here as well as other parts of the state, this will be sustained.

“We will spare no efforts to ensure that people of the state sleep with their two eyes close and conduct their legitimate activities without any hindrance”.

While appreciating security agencies, community and religious leaders for their uncommon efforts in promoting peace and security, Bagudu urged vigilante, youths and volunteer groups to sustain their efforts in bolstering security in the state.

The governor pledged to assist the people with inputs to enable them to engage in dry season activities, and directed the contractor handling the Sakaba – Dankolo road project, to return to the site to ensure its completion on schedule.

Earlier, the Chairman, Sakaba Local Government Council, Dauda Muhammad-Zaure thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise to come to Dankolo village to inspect the road project.

He commended the governor for donating relief items to the IDPs, adding the gesture would assuage their sufferings.

In their seperate remarks, the Village Head of Dankolo, Malam Ibrahim Musa; the Ubankasar Sakaba, Malam Garba Musa and the Chief of Wasagu Chiefdom, Malam Muktar Muhammad thanked the governor for the humanitarian gesture.

The community leaders also expressed joy over the improved security in the area.