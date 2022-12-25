Attack on Ugochinyere; PDP calls on FG to place Gov Uzodinma on Terror watch list

Advertisement



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has publicly reacted to the attack on its candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency Barr Ikenga Ugochinyere. In a press statement signed by it’s publicity secretary Collins Opurozor the said bloodthirsty elements working for the Supreme Court-Imposed Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma are responsible for the attack.

Below is the threats on tape:

According to the statement, At about 7:30 pm December 23, the convoy of our candidate was ambushed in Ideato by hooded armed men who unleashed mayhem on the vehicles, snatching away some cars, including one that had a heavily pregnant woman inside it.

On the authority of eyewitnesses’s accounts, the onslaught was led, commanded and supervised by a notorious appointee of Senator Uzodinma’s regime of infamy.

Before yesterday, our very popular candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had received a torrent of threats by agents, appointees, lackeys and henchmen of the failed Imo government. All of these began immediately after our candidate exposed a deeply troubling attempt to derail the 2023 elections through voter register fraud. Hundred of thousands of fake and alien names and photographs had been imported into the INEC register in Omuma Ward, which is Senator Hope Uzodinma’s village. This is what Nigerians now refer to as the Omuma Magic.

The party therefore, states that by the attempt to eliminate its candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, Senator Uzodinma has brought war upon and they shall no longer remain silent.

The party also claim that the attack on Ikenga Ugochinyere has raised very pertinent questions about the role of Senator Uzodinma in similar attacks, killings and abductions across the State which are always attributed to unknown gunmen.

It could be recalled that the apex Igbo leadership group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had, just last week, revealed through its youth wing that the unknown gunmen which have made life a misery in Imo are a band of killers within the convoy of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The party therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute Chinasa Nwaneri who was caught on tape threatening Ikenga Ugochinyere prior to the attempted assassination. Also, the Federal Government should, without any further delay, place Senator Hope Uzodinma on its terror watchlist and commence investigations into the attacks, killings and abductions in Imo State to unearth and unmask the real perpetrators and sponsors.