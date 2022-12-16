Atiku Mourns Joe Nwankwo, Editor at Authority Newspaper

Advertisement



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the loss of a seasoned journalist, Joe Nwankwo.

He was until his passing away Executive Director at Authority Newspapers.

The Wazirin Adamawa expressed shock and sadness at the death of the young and active media personality who spent many years reporting the judiciary in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate expressed his deepest condolences to his immediate family, his friends and colleagues at Authority Newspaper and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

He prays that God will grant his soul eternal repose and imbue the family and friends he left behind the comfort and strength to bear the loss.