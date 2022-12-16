Umahi orders arrest of Caterer over poor quality of food served at party

Advertisement



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Thursday ordered the arrest of the caterer who allegedly served poor quality food during the Christmas party for widows and the aged in the state.

Mr Umahi, who did not disclose the name of the caterer, said it was terrible for someone to give others what he or she could not consume.

The governor said that the police would follow due process in investigating the cook for her to refund the funds given to her to prepare the food.

We are, therefore, going to repeat this party as we should celebrate our fathers and mothers well.

“The bible enjoins us to honour our fathers and mothers so that our days would be long on earth.

“I want my days to be long because I have suffered from the youth,” he said.

He declared that he would inspect the food to be served to the widows and elders during the repeat celebration scheduled to hold on December

“I have directed the deputy governor and my senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, to make adequate preparations.

“The celebration must be held on December 20 or 21 as anyone who takes what belongs to this category of people is taking trouble,” he said.

Mr Umahi also expressed dismay over the quality of wrappers given to the widows and elders, describing them as low in quality.

“We gave the civil servants high quality of wrapper and they were happy.

“The people who supplied those of the civil servants should be ready to supply 10,000 highest quality wrappers, to the widows and elders,”.

He advised parents to inculcate good morals in their children to check the social vices being witnessed in the country, especially in the south-east zone.

“When I declared that the mode of agitation some people propagated in the zone would be uncontrollable if not checked, people didn’t take it serious.

“Ebonyi will never be part of any agitation which leads to the killing of our people and unwarranted destruction of property,” he said.