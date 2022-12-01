Atiku, Ayu denies disrupting Ortom’s campaign launch

Advertisement



The Atiku Grassroot Movement (AGM), a support group, has denied allegations that former Vice-Presidential Atiku Abubakar was responsible for the disruption of Gov. Samuel Ortom’s Senatorial campaign launch in Gboko.

Mr Joseph Asawa, the state AGM Publicity Coordinator, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Makurdi.

“This is a true representation of facts of what transpired at the J.S Tarka Stadium venue of the PDP Zone B Senatorial Campaign flag off on Tuesday.

“This could be collaborated by men with truth and conscience, it was untrue that Atiku or Ayu sponsored the disruption of Ortom’s senatorial campaign rally in Gboko,”Asawa said.

He described the allegations as fake news for saying that the group was shocked at the development.

“We at the Atiku Grassroot Movement are resolutely committed to delivering our Principal and all other PDP candidates come 2023,” he said.