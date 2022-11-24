We’re solidly behind Atiku/Okowa, South-south Govs declare

Advertisement



Governors of the South-south geopolitical zone, yesterday, re-affirmed their “absolute support” for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking to newsmen at Government House, Yenagoa, shortly after a meeting of four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in the South-south, Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State, said the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election.

Besides Okowa, governor at the meeting included Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

The PDP vice presidential candidate said the issues involving their party’s G-5 governors, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, were being addressed. He assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors would meet soon.

He said, “We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon, there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate and the G-5 governors