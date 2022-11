Advertisement



The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Sir Prince Eleazar Ognonna as the Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission.

Prince Ogbonna’s appointment is effective, November 9, 2022.

Governor Uzodimma congratulated Prince Ogbonna on his appointment and urged him to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the Commission in line with government’s programmes in the Sports sector of Imo State