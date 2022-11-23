The Electoral Hub honours INEC chairman, Jega, PUNCH Editor, others

Advertisement



The Electoral Hub, through its Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), has celebrated notable Nigerian men, for their roles in advocating for women rights and inclusion in the electoral processes.

The group’s Director, Princess Hamman-Obels said this in a statement made available to the press on Tuesday, to commemorate the International Men’s Day, which held on the 19th of November 2022. She said the day was set aside to celebrate and appreciate men for their contributions to society.

“International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people of goodwill everywhere, to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives, for the contributions they make to the society for the greater good of all.

“The Day celebrates the positive values men bring to the world, national development, their families, and the society at large. It is a worldwide celebration that recognizes and celebrates the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of men, while highlighting the issues they face in today’s world.

“Considering this, and in line with IRIAD commitments to promoting gender equity, we celebrate Dr Kole Shettima, Professor Attahiru Jega, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, Professor Mohammad Kuna, Group Politics Editor of The PUNCH, Mr. Friday Olokor, amongst many others who have been supportive in advocating for women rights and inclusion in the electoral processes and beyond”.

The group called on politicians in the forthcoming elections, to stop the use of young boys and men in perpetrating violence, while also encouraging the same group to shun any calls to cause violence as it put their lives and future at risk.

They also used the opportunity to highlight the need to strategically move forward to a long-term approach of ensuring that men and boys are part of the equality movement for transforming masculinity.