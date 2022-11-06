Senator Uba Sani will make a good governor – Hon. Bello

Advertisement



By Michael Jegede

A former member of Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative body of the African Union (AU), Hon. Ibrahim Bello, has described Senator Uba Sani, governorship standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State as the best man for the number-one seat of the state come 2023.

Bello, an APC Chieftain from Kaduna State, who represented the people of Igabi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in the Seventh National Assembly (NASS), made the remark in a statement.

According to Hon. Bello, Senator Sani currently representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of NASS has the capacity, competence and all it takes to build on the solid foundation already laid by the incumbent Governor Nasir El-Rufai and steer the state to greater heights of success and growth.

Hear him: “Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, the gubernatorial candidate of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections in Kaduna State will win the race and become the next Governor of our dear state. He is better positioned to offer good governance in the running of the affairs of the state among the candidates. In his present position as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has demonstrated purposeful and resourceful leadership with the number of developmental projects he has attracted to his constituency in the last three years and some months so far spent in the Senate.

“In the area of education, Senator Uba Sani has facilitated the following projects: Construction of N3.5billion faculty of engineering, Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna State (Igabi LGA); Construction of a fully equipped ICT Centre at Government Secondary School, Kawo, Kaduna North LG; Construction and equipping of a skill acquisition centre at Kinkinau, Kaduna South LG; Construction and equipping of a skill acquisition centre at Danmani, Rigasa (Igabi LGA); Construction of a fully equipped ICT Centre at Government Girls Secondary School, Maimuna Gwarzo, Kaduna South LG; Construction and equipping of an ICT Centre at Turunku ward (Igabi LGA); Construction and equipping of a skill acquisition centre at LEA Sabon Garin Nasarawa, Chikun LGA and Construction of a 110-bed capacity hostel at the Shehu Lawal Giwa Girls Secondary School, Giwa LGA.

“On healthcare, he has made significant impact with the Construction and equipping of a modern obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre at Birnin-Gwari General Hospital; Construction of Nurse quarters, renovation and equipping of Unguwan Gaga Primary Health Centre, Yakawada ward, Giwa LGA and Primary Healthcare Centre, Afaka, (Igabi LGA).

“In sports development, Senator Sani pushed for the Construction of Neighbourhood Sport Centre, Narayi, Chikun LGA; Construction of Neighbourhood Sport Centre, Rigasa, Igabi LGA and Construction of Neighbourhood Sport Centre, Kajuru LGA.

“In order to help improve water supply in his constituency, the would-be governor carried out the Construction of solar-powered motorised boreholes with overhead tanks in 17 locations across Kaduna Central Senatorial District and Construction of Hand-pump boreholes at different locations in Kaduna Central Senatorial Districts.

“The senator embarked on empowerment programmes such as the technical entrepreneurial skill development in Agriculture and Agro-business. A number of farmers across his Senatorial Districts were beneficiaries and they got cash backing to enable them to engage in their own farming activities. He bankrolled an intensive training of 150 youth on fishery and poultry farming at the College of Animal Science Ahmadu Bello University.”

The lawyer turned politician further stated that the Kaduna APC guber candidate has also been up and doing on the floor of the Senate with various motions moved and several bills in his kitty.

He said: “With his valuable contributions on the floor of the Senate, Senator Uba Sani has come across to many as a firebrand parliamentarian and he is unarguably one of the best senators that Kaduna State has ever produced. He has received countless awards on account of his excellent performance and remarkable achievements since he went to the Senate in 2019. In July this year, he emerged as the overall best in the Senate’s Top Ten Bills Productivity Index. He was also named the ‘Top Performer on Bills Sponsorship for North-West Geopolitical Zone’ at the Most Valuable Parliamentarians Hall of Fame Awards organised by OrderPaper Nigeria.”

According to the ex-lawmaker, “Some of the bills sponsored by Senator Sani, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institutions, include: Bank and other financial Institutions (Repeal & Re-Enactment) Act, 2020; Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act (Amendment No.3) Act, 2021; Federal Medical centre, Rigasa, Kaduna State (Est. Etc.) Bill, 2019; Fire Arms Act Cap F28 LFN, 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Federal College of Education Giwa, Kaduna State (Est. Etc.) Bill, 2019; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 and Foreign Exchange (Control & Monitoring) Act, 2004 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020.

“Others are National Human Rights Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020; NDLEA Act CAP NO.3 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Police Service Commission Act 2001 (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2020; Institute of Information and Communication Technology Kaduna South (Est. Etc.) Bill, 2020; Nigerian Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Care and protection of child parents Bill 2019 (SB198); Federal College of Forestry, Technology and Research, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State (Est, Etc.) Bill 2019 (SB201); State Police Service Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2021; Factoring, Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2021 and Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act Cap M23 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2021.