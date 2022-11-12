Senate President loses media aide Mohammed Isa

Advertisement



By our Correspondent

With total submission to the will of God, we deeply regret to announce the death of the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Mohammed Abdulkadir Isa.

Mohammed Isa died on Friday evening while undergoing treatment for injuries he sustained in a motor accident on Sunday along the Minna-Suleja road, in Niger State.

His remains will be buried this afternoon in Funtua, Katsina State in accordance with Islamic rites.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, expresses sadness over the tragic death of Isa.

Lawan describes Isa’s death as “shocking, heart-rending and a great loss.”

He says Isa was “very dedicated to his duties, was never found wanting and was very professional in his journalistic calling.”

Lawan condoles with his family, staff colleagues and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the loss.

The Senate President also commiserates with the government and people of Katsina State over the incident.

The Senate President prays Allah to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.