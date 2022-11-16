Okwu, Isiguzoro, Our Contemporary Brutus, Judas Iscariot, Ohanaeze Youth Council

Advertisement



… Debunks Purported endorsement of Atiku/Okowa

The leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council has debunked the purported endorsement of Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidential project, saying the Council led by Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka remains “OBIdient” in spirit.

The Council who recounted on the biblical Judas who sold his Master, Jesus Christ, regretted that in every gathering, there usually is a betrayer, as it warned the public to be circumspect in dealing with such personalities like Okwu Nnabuike, Okechukwu Isigusoro and cohorts

The Council, in a statement signed by Comrade. Ifeanyi Nweke, Secretary General-Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), described the duo of Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Okechukwu Isiguzoro as the present day’s Brutus and Judas Iscariot existing among the youths of Igbo nation.

Speaking amidst utter indignation on the purported endorsement of the Atiku/Okowa’s project, the council informed that the illegal act which, reportedly was perpetrated by the duo of Okechukwu Isigusoro and Okwu Nnabuike, on November 4, 2022, in Asaba, Delta State’s capital after collecting 3m from Gov. Okowa

The Council, therefore, warned politicians and the general public to exercise adequate care, while dissociating itself from the illicit activities of Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Okwu Nnabuike, accusing them of indiscriminate involvement in money extortion from unsuspecting persons and politicians.

The release read in detail:

“History has been made in the past that there’s always enemies within and enemies outside, that’s internal enemies and external enemies, just like how Brutus betrayed Caesar.

“Even the master/Jesus Christ was not left out as he was monetarily betrayed by Judas Iscariot.

“To this effect we have our own contemporary Brutus and Judas Iscariot among the youths which are Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Okechukwu Isigusoro

Continuing, the release states that; “It’s on this assertion that the attention of the noble Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC ably led by Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka has frowned at the recent purported endorsement of Atiku/Okowa presidency by microscopic leech political element masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council with one Mazi Okwu Nnabuike who claimed to be the national President.

“It’s truism that the said endorsement of Atiku/ Okowa presidency was done on November 4, in Asaba Delta state by one Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Obinna Achionye respectively as disguised President and Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, respectively.

“On this note, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) doggedly led by Igboayaka O Igboayaka has received numerous complaints and calls from well-meaning Igbo youths both at home and in diaspora, including progressive Nigerian Youths questioning the rationale of such endorsement.

“Therefore, to keep the record straight and to enlighten Ndigbo and general public, that the said publication that endorsed Atiku/Okowa for 2023 presidency in Asaba was as a result of one hunger-striken man known as Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and his cohort, Okechukwu Isiguzoro who go about claiming to be the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with the sole aim of extorting politicians as means to earn a living.

Furthermore, the release pleaded that; “The general public and Ndigbo in particular should know by this clarification that the authentic Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) National president is Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka who has organized Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Assembly that came to Enugu on February 4, 2022. Also, in his quest to actualise the South-East presidential project, has organized a Southern Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Assembly, (SNEYLA) on 23 March, who came to Owerri and declared Mr. Peter Obi the most competent and credible man to govern Nigeria from 2023.

“It’s historic that Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) under the amiable leadership of Igboayaka has traversed the South-South, Southeast, Southwest, Middle-Belt and Northern-Nigeria seeking support for Nigerian president of South-East extraction in the forthcoming 2023 general.

“At this juncture, we warn these political jobbers, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and cohorts who parade themselves as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council President to quit the dirty game otherwise face the aggressive wrath of over fifty million (50m) Igbo Youths and Nigerian youths in general, who have beckoned on Mr. Peter Obi to rescue the Nigerian youths from political oppressors, Vampires, Cannibals and holocaust of hunger, abject poverty and unemployment that have been ravaging Nigeria Youth since 57 years when military struck and took over power from Nigerians.

“There’s only one path-way for economic cum political survival of Nigeria state which God has bestowed on Mr. Peter Obi.

“We call upon all progressive and reasonable Igbo youths and Nigerian youths to monitor and report to Ohanaeze Youth Council led by Igboayaka O Igboayaka or report to the police and traditional rulers in your various communities the fraudulent activity of Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Okechukwu Isigusoro who are using Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council to DEFRAUD politicians in the name of some falsified endorsement.

“These miscreants, hence Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Okechukwu Isigusoro and their cohorts are gang of political gluttons who issue unnecessary Press releases in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo are mainly on a social agenda of “Stomach Infrastructure”

“Howell, today, it’s crystal clear that the Nigerian state is like a ship hit by a tornado; the country is bleeding profusely. Nigeria is suffering from chronical economic pandemic, and the only viable vaccine is OBI-DATTI vaccine-2023.