Nigerian policemen are becoming endangered species; we need prayer – Inspector-General Of Police, Baba

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has urged police officers to be alert, vigilant, and prayerful as they are becoming an endangered species in Nigeria.

He stated that given the current situation, police require prayers for protection and guidance.

The IGP made the announcement on Thursday while commissioning the administrative block of the No. 26 Squadron Police Mobile Force and a 1.7-kilometer internal road network at Mopol Barracks on Idoro Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said, “I want to encourage the officers to always pray. I can see a church and a mosque here. Policemen are becoming too religious these days and that is good. I say any person who does not know how to pray is in danger. These days you know we are endangered species; we need to pray and protect ourselves very well, I want to appreciate all the officers and men for cooperating with their commanders.”

In a statement about the newly commissioned projects, the IGP stated that the newly constructed administrative block and the good road network would make life easier for the officers and men.

He also commended the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for intervening in the construction of projects that had been abandoned for years, while urging the commission to do more for police.

He continued: “These projects are for the policemen to improve their working environment. I want to appreciate the commanding officer for having the initiative and courage to find the means and ways of completing these two projects.

“I always appreciate officers who add value to where they work and where they live. Two things that can motivate and encourage one are a convenient place of work and where to retire to after the day’s job, and I can tell you, you have those two things here.

“To NDDC, I commend you for making the work easy for the officers and men and the people of Niger Delta as a whole and may God continue to bless you even as you do more.”

The Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Emmanuel Audu Ohwavboura, stated in his remarks that the agency, in recognition of Section 6 of the police force mission statement and partnership, took over the construction of the dilapidated projects and awarded the contract to Messrs God’s Own Project Limited when the police sought their assistance.

Audu, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom State Director of NDDC, Engr Udoette Obot, revealed that the police post project at Osongama Extension, which is 80% complete, would be commissioned soon and urged members of the public and officers to protect and make good use of the facilities.

“May I state here that as a critical stakeholder, the Nigeria Police Force led by IGP Usman Baba has helped to advance NDDC’s share of cooperation with the force by providing an enabling environment for our contractors to operate without molestations,” he added.

