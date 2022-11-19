Gunmen kill 2 “Ebubeagu” personnel in Ebonyi

Advertisement



Gunmen shot and killed two members of “Ebubeagu’’ Security Outfit in Ebonyi on Friday.

Ebubeagu is the regional security organisation put together by governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone to contain insecurity.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the killing on Saturday at Abakaliki.

“Investigation is on-going into the matter and no arrest has been made,’’ he stated.

Mr Monday Opara, a resident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday at Ebebe Junction in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

“There were other victims, but before they could get to the hospital, two of them died while others with bullet injuries are still receiving treatment,’’ Opara said.