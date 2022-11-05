Gov Lalong Runs A Government Of Deceit, (Outright Falsehood) And Propaganda

Advertisement



PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY ( PDP ) PLATEAU STATE CHAPTER 20 / 22 YAKUBU GOWON WAY OPP NTA JOS*.

*3rd DAY OF NOVEMBER 2022*.

*PRESS STATEMENT*.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) is sad and worried over the continued corruption,lies and leadership failure in the state which has adversely and negatively affected the entire people of plateau.

We have read with total dismay and disgust the express approval by the State Executive Council to re-award the contract of the so called legacy projects of this administration to Mssr Integrated Ltd at the cost of *#26.6 billion* a company owned by one of his aid following the fall off with *BLENESON SERVICES* the same projects was awarded to *BLENESON SERVICES* at the total sum of *#59 billion Naira*. This award we reliably gathered ended in controversy and conflict with Bleneson as a result of the contractor’s refusal to pay Lalong’s friend/allies an unbelievable lump sum *#10 billion naira* as kickback. Lalong’s action is not only disappointing but an affront to economic efficiency and justice because all his contracts are awarded exclusively to his friends and family members .

For the past seven and half years Lalong took the path of inequity to achieve vanity, he has abused and insulted Plateau people, his administration has stepped beyond its bounds by arbitrarily revoking and for abandoning contracts inherited from the PDP for not succumbing to his demands which is primarily his family interests. Following Due process of awarding Contracts is no more tenable in plateau state under Lalong’s leadership. Contracts are awarded and revoked at the slightest lack of cooperation shown not minding the consequences. Lalongs scandals through his tested and trusted chief of staff in selecting and handling contractors and the projects is no longer news. Plateau people are taken for granted and what is happening is nothing short of brazen insults on our collective sense of responsibility.

This is wrong and unhealthy for the State. Anyway APC is well known for its reputable corruption and leadership failure. Plateau people have already rejected the party and are only waiting for its final funeral rites come 2023.

*The question is*

*Why re-awarding a contract when the government is yet to settle with the original contractor even when the matter is still pending before the court of Appeal?*

This shows how confused the Governor is, and the desperation in rewarding this project shows the litany of fraud and a clear indication that the apc have lost leadership direction rather than hoodwinking Plateau people into fictitious projects. As an absentee Governor who has abandoned his state and responsibilities to serve as a campaign aid to a Presidential candidate of his party, any time he visits our state he is lost. His actions clearly demonstrate he has lost touch with the realities of the state and has short sightedness and lack patriotism. He has become a stranger in his state. This development is ill – advised and unfortunate because it casts a dark show of failure and credibility of governance which could have been avoided if the leadership is competent enough.

It’s quite worrisome that Governor Lalong and the APC have broken the social contract they signed with the people of plateau during their electioneering campaigns although as a responsible political party we are not surprised at all. Lalong’s actions against the people proves neither did lalong nor the apc draw it’s support from any identifiable socio- economic group in fact Lalong and the APC appear more to be of an association of failures club than a political party with ideas and ideology.

It is sad that Lalong and the APC have dismantled Plateau State system of governance, who have been using fictitious project to swindle the state, they have replaced it with a costly and corrupt practice, by running a government of deceit, propaganda and outright falsehood making worse it’s misgovernance and bad leadership before the people of plateau state.

We want Governor Lalong and the APC to clearly know that regardless of the endless lies and unabated false propaganda against the people of plateau , they must come to terms, with reality that no matter the lies and propaganda Plateau people have already resolved to send them packing.

*How can APC further expose its folly and shameless penchant for unrestrained lies and desperation just in an attempt to remain in power at all cost*?

This is more like a case of the devil who is still hoping for a place in paradise. APC led administration in Plateau State is still suffering from acute oblivion of current realities on the real sense of it who have become political neophytes and unpopular elements in the State whose only primary agenda is to continue milking the state.

PDP as a political party has distinguished itself on competence, Past records of performance of its leadership which is characterized by honesty, charisma and modesty which these has always been our leadership guide. We have taken it seriously to put in place a government that will defend the rights of Plateau people which at the end of the day we will all have reason to smile, we therefore call on the Plateau people that the time has come for us to flush out bad, corrupt and incompetent association of failures in government, and THE TIME IS NOW!!!.

Signed

John .T. Akans ksm, Fcia, JP

State Publicity Secretary PDP.