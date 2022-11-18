FCTA set to enforce compliance by veterinary facilities In Abuja

Advertisement



The FCT Inter-Ministerial Committee on Veterinary Practicing Premises is to begin enforcement against premises that do not conform to regulatory guidelines for professional practice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was inaugurated by the FCT Minister of State FCT, Dr Ramatu in July 2022.

The Mandate Secretary for the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information , Mr Zakari Aliyu, in Abuja.

”The begin the enforcement was part of the resolutions reached at the end of a One-day Stakeholder’s Seminar organised by the Committee to interact with operators of Veterinary premises in the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Represented at the event by the Director, Veterinary Services, Dr Regina Adulugba, the secretary, expressed concern of the FCT Administration over the proliferation of unregistered veterinary premises that are not only offering quack services but endangering the lives of the populace.

” The FCT Administration is indeed very worried at the rate at which these facilities are springing up in various parts of the city.

” Most of them are operating without recourse to the laid down guidelines or requisite certification. This is why Dr Aliyu did not waste time in constituting this committee in order bring sanity to the highly respected veterinary profession.”

Ibrahim commended the committee for the work they have done so far in sensitizing the public on its assignment, adding that as it would go a long way in averting controversial issues that may emanate on the excuse of ignorance.

Also, the Chairman, National Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), FCT Chapter, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, said that the meeting would afford the committee an opportunity to take a holistic view on the matter with the aim of evolving effective strategies towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

He also emphasised the need for strong political will by the FCT administration to support the activities of the committee.

On his part, Dr Oladotun Fadipe of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), stressed the need for the committee to ensure that the members comply with the rules of engagement as it prepares for the enforcement exercise.

Speaking further on the call for adherence to the rules of engagement, Chief Superintendent of Police, Dr China Iruobe said that the taskforce that would be mobilized for the exercise have been fully briefed.

Iruobe assured that they would be well guided not to go beyond their briefs.

She stated that the team has the mandate to deregister and close erring veterinary premises.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Committee, Dr Regina Adulugba gave a grace period of three weeks, before Dec. 15 for veterinary practicing premises to comply with the practicing regulations or be forced to close.