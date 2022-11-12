Fake News: INEC Not Investigating Any Presidential Candidate

Advertisement



See Press statement from INEC below:

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

PURPORTED INVESTIGATION OF CRIMINAL FORFEITURE AGAINST A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

A Press Release purported to have been issued by the Commission has been trending online since yesterday Friday 11th November 2022. It claims that the Commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the Presidential candidates in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

Press Releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

The public is advised to ignore the Press Release.

Festus Okoye Esq

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

Saturday 12th November 2022.