Ebonyi/Enugu Interstate Boundary: Igwe Charge NBC To Expedite Action On Demarcation

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Kelechi Igwe has charged National Boundary Commission to expedite action in the demarcation of boundaries of the State with their neighbours.

This was contained in a press release made available by Dr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi state Deputy Governor, in Abakaliki.

Dr Igwe gave the charge at a joint meeting of officials on Ebonyi/Enugu Interstate Boundary held at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, also urged the meeting to chart the way forward and provide time lines for the outstanding activities in the boundary areas.

“It should be a meeting to strike on issues and hit the ground running, it shouldn’t be a meeting to come and start arguments on issues we have talked about for many years. The meeting should set a time line for the delivery of previous resolutions,” he said.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo expressed delight that the meeting will discuss matters on the Ebonyi/Enugu boundary that had been stalled for a long.

In a six point communique the meeting resolved that monumentation on the outstanding consensus sectors of the boundary by the joint field team shall resume on Tuesday 15th of November , 2022 .

The meeting also agreed that all activities on the boundary shall be concluded within sixty days.

During the 2021 field exercise, 49 out of the expected 146 primary pillars in the consensus sectors of the boundary had been monumented by the joint field team.