The Future of the Super Eagles Under Jose Peseiro

The disappointments of a dismal Nations Cup outing and missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup are still fresh in the memory of Nigerians and the pain is still almost palpable for the die-hard football fans.

The failings of the Super Eagles in the last 12 months have been largely attributed to poor coaching. To mitigate this, we’ve seen different managers take charge of the team under the same period.

Currently, Jose Peseiro is the man at the helm. Before him, they were Gernot Rohr and the unpopular Austin Eguavoen who was in charge on an interim basis.

Despite coming in highly recommended,there are doubts over the abilities of the Portuguese manager to lead the team back to its glory days.

Since his appointment, the former Venezuelan Head coach has taken charge of five games with two victories coming against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe. While he and his team have fallen short on three occasions, all friendly matches.

Beyond the losses against Mexico, Ecuador and more recently Algeria, his team has not shown any marked improvement in their overall set up.

However, that is not to say there haven’t been any bright spots so far. Let us examine the positives of his short time in charge so far.

The Bright Spots

Since taking charge of the team, he has ringed some changes and brought his style to bear on the Super Eagles.Some of these changes have been widely applauded and many of the opinion that it will have long term positive effects on the team.

1. Proactiveness

One of the qualities a manager must possess is to be able to make adjustments when things are not going as planned in a match.

José Peseiro has shown he is not afraid to make changes when his original plan is failing or when he is tactically outclassed by the opponents.

This trait was obviously missing during the tenure of Gernot Rohr and Nigerians are hoping that it will no longer be the same old Eagles devoid of any dynamism.

2.Personnel

The appointment of Peseiro has returned a competitive edge to the Super Eagles. More players deserving a look in have been handed call ups to prove their worth.

This is reminiscent of the early days of Gernot Rohr, but the German resorted to depending on a few groups of players irrespective of their form in his final days in charge of the team.

Now, the likes of Cyriel Dessers. Kevein Akpoguma have earned deserved recalls, while new faces like Adebayo Adeleye and Raphael Onyedika have also gotten their chances.

Early Setbacks

While the tactical prowess of the former Benfica manager is clear for all to see, there are some vestiges of the two previous eras evident on the team.

In his short time in charge, the team has played a number of friendly matches under his watch, and in all of those games, the Eagles were disjointed and unispiring.

All of their outings so far are reminiscent of their disappointing outing at the AFCON where they were dumped out by the less fancied Tunisia.

Another area of concern is the fact that the goalkeeping problem of the team still persists. He has entrusted the goalkeeping duties of the team to both Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho and they have not shown any signs of improvements.

He was described as not having the requisite knowledge and tactical acumen to lead the Super Eagles.

Nigerians have clamoured for a fresh pair of hands to man the Eagles goal to help the defensive set up of the team.

What should we expect from the Eagles in the coming years?

The Portuguese tactician is a man of big dreams and he has not kept his dream of taking the Eagles to a greater height to himself.

He has started the qualification series for the next African Cup of Nations on a bright note. He led his charges to a 10-0 bashing of São Tomé and Principe in the qualification series for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Jose Peseiro is a man with lofty ambitions and he is certainly talking the talk. But, the big question is can he back his claims with action and get back the Eagles where they belong?