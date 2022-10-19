Sen Bala Mohammed: The Messiah – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement



A person, who serves people without segregation or bigotry, is a true servant of God; God himself made it clear that among his creatures a person who cares for the best and humanity especially at the desirous moment will receives a good reward in the day of reckoning (a must awaiting day for creatures of God the Supreme Being). Luckily, Governor Bala Mohamed who was born a historical respected Duguri, possess most of the qualities every human wants to have in life for a better tomorrow especially when addressing the of humanity and national interest, a quest that remain unsolved to many great people who either found themselves serving people or elected or inherited to serves people who at the end of certain period pass verdict of individuals they found themselves guided.

Governor Bala Mohamed’s humbly found himself in Bauchi state, born from one of the respected traditional institution in the northern Nigeria, where history of Nigeria would be incomplete without mentioning the positive contributions of the royal family of Mohamed that breed one of the most progressive leader that meritoriously dedicate himself to rescue the needed masses he destined to governed throughout his career from journalism he began with to a dedicated civil servant to a turned politician based on his antecedent as messiah of the people. Record shows, his unmatched rescuing mission and community services to the grassroots; a reason that ignite the Bauchi state elders and stake holders forced him to join active politics to test his steadfast, shockingly, its turned a more blessing and panacea to thousands of skeptical minds who were pessimistic about their future based on the negative experiences of the past opportunistic elected and public servants who does not abused but misused the vast opportunistic at their disposal to serve humanity especially those the system are meant to cater for or addressed their plights.

Immediately humble Bala Mohamed assume office as elected governor of Bauchi state he publically made it clear that “I will an open, simple and a true leader that would actualize the lofty goals of great founding fathers of Bauchi state and he would ran an inclusive government where voice of the masses and constructive critics would receive and treated fairly”.

To prove his words and electoral promises the firth thing the governor did was a wider visitation tour to the religious leaders, political leaders and trade unions, and the grassroots people that massively decided to votes for him to change the state’s narrative against the then, initial drawbacks and lingering quagmires that set a negative Planck to the over four million election deciders. After successful meetings, the first thing the governor fathom was the plague and the cancerous effects of poor social amenities in the state despite colossal amount the state received from the FAAC and generated from the internally generated revenues without corresponding with emolument and state blueprint.

The outcome of the meeting also reveal the raving decay of educational standard of the public school the past leaders enjoined while they deliberately and indirectly killed its based on envy and egocentrism, the hospitals looks like an abattoir because of odor and negligence, above-all no qualified doctors and medical facilities previous administrations claimed to have spent money on.

Poverty was one of the most rising spate and endemic that forced many young girls into prostitution, men into house to house robbery, begging turned to be a thriving business.

Understanding the heap of challenges at the moment, Governor Bala Mohamed began with the kaura economic empowerment programe (KEEP). The KEEP programe is strictly design to curb the lingering artificial poverty created by unscrupulous leaders of the past in the state, aimed at destroying the brighter future of the youths and women, instead they turned them to be thugs and illiterates that would be better in causing mayhem and unrest in the society while they would be misusing the resources of the state in the name of security funds. Whereas, the present government of Bala Mohamed made it lucid that; the KEEP programe would reduce the ailment of poverty from 80% rise to 10% drop before the end of the successful first four years of the administration that serves as reference for years to come. In the KEEP program not fewer than fifty thousand beneficiaries of different age class benefits from various interventions. These interventions are free fifty thousand naira support to poor of the poorest in the society are given the support statewide, sewing machines especially to women for them to use it at their various matrimonial houses, motorcycles and modern 16 seater-buses to support youths to be self-reliant and shun the issue of sycophancy, thuggery. It has been estimated that not less than 75 million been expended in the programe in each of the twenty local government areas of the state, formally and openly doles out to the beneficiaries without segregation or bias against the old system of favoring only members of certain political parties or elitists political camps. During the distribution of the KEEP porograme governor Bala Mohamed said “it has become necessary for us to support the youths and women in each of the twenty local government areas of our darling state because they deserve it, it is their reward of sacrifices and confidence repose on us, believing we will make a difference, and we are making a difference against the odds”.

Another rescuing mission embarked by Bala Mohamed are total overhaul of the state’s hospitals, this according to him was a cardinal mandate bestowed upon to provide a serene and functional health care centers, believing that only provision of good hospitals will cater and bring an end- of incessant dying of poor masses who cannot afford to travel outside the state country to seek for good services. in this regards, all the state specialist hospitals have been fully equipped with modernize working tools to aids professionals in discharging their duties, more hospitals have been constructed while many have been upgraded to meet up with the international standard. A serene environs have been provided.

On increasing immorality rates among adolescence, the governor went extra mile to separe the boys and girls in the state instituition that sometimes turned to be a starting point for all sorts of immorality when mixing the boys and girls in same school same classrooms. Previous record shows the unwelcome development of hypnotize attitudes and social vices perpetrating as a result of students mixed up in the school.

Recently, the Bauchi state government today, makes it a priority to ameliorate the welfare of its citizenry that was used as political sacrificial mechanism to a better products of the society, the Sara-suka that was a Planck in the state has reduced to lowest ebb, not fewer than three thousand youths are now potential graduates of various learning institutions and various skill acquisitions programs introduced to change the narrative of the past. The advises of elders and understanding of the realities helped in addressing the long-term-neglected tasked of successive government and unfortunate parents who failed to performed their duties, but for Governor Bala Mohamed who number of times says ” our youths, our pride” we must make sure we give them a new life change their negative mind-set against the backdrop inherited. Hope have now been restored for the government as a whole that has the mandate of guiding, protecting and providing social services that will sweet life to the electorates who remained focused and optimistic about government as well as parents who always love to see the good things coming out from their wards.

The abandoned civil servants who tireless effort and contributions have been forgotten by previous government are now reaping the fruitful outcome of their services to Bauchi state government based on his concern and sympathy for them after meritorious years of service to the state; yet been neglected, left dying of hunger and poverty and deliberate ignoring of their constitutional entitlements. Until 2019 immediately after assuming office as first most sympathetic and true son of the state to govern one of the oldest state in Nigeria against those liberal opportunistic politicians that mistakenly misgoverned the state. the Governor Bala Mohamed first thing was settling of all backlog of civil servants and retiring local and state government staffs who gave-up. Today, no single civil servant and retired staffs of Bauchi state that has not been paid his benefits and collateral expect few corrupt officials that have been caught in shady deals.

Governor Bala Mohamed has proved himself to be a messiah, that is why the citizens of bauchi state contributed money to purchased form for him to continue his rescuing mission without notifying him until when the for was ready.