One thousand Wikes Cannot Save Sanwo-Olu From JANDOR’s Impending Victory, Says Atiku Support Group NMG

The National Mandate Group (NMG), a support team of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has carpeted Rivers State’s Governor Nyesom Wike for meddling in Lagos politics by openly endorsing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Vexed by Wike’s declaration, the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Mandate Group (NMG), Alhaji Wahab Sadiq, described the Rivers Governor as a “meddlesome interloper.”

Wike, who visited Lagos as a special guest at an event organised by the wife of the state’s Governor, had described Sanwo-Olu as a performer who deserved a second term and whose re-election would be a walkover.

Expressing aversion to the PDP Rivers Governor’s action, however, the Lagos NMG Coordinator, said: “What Wike came to do in Lagos is clearly anti-party and a sacrilege. It amounts to an act of gross indiscipline from someone we have always regarded as a strong pillar in PDP.

“Wike presented himself as a meddlesome interloper in Lagos. What has Wike got to do with Lagos politics? What has he contributed to Lagos PDP in the past? Lagos PDP has never benefitted from him nor relied on him during elections. We never needed his endorsement in Lagos State. APC will use and dump him and his eyes will become clear.”

Sadiq said that the victory of PDP in Lagos was a foregone conclusion because Lagosians had decided to reject the mediocrity they had suffered since 1999, when the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, first became Governor and turned himself into the Alpha and Omega in the state.

The Lagos NMG Coordinator said: “We restate our commitment to the victory of the esteemed PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as JANDOR, and his beautiful Running Mate, Ms. Funke Akindele-Bello, alias Jenifa.

“JANDOR is coming and 1,000 Wikes cannot save Sanwo-Olu. Let Sanwo-Olu and Wike take that to the bank.

“The truth is that Lagosians want a change. This is an oppressive government and people want to be free of 22 years of the rule of one man, using all the instruments of coercion, oppression and electoral rigging to capture and treat Lagos like a conquered territory.

“The level of dehumanisation is frightening. At every segment, from traffic to market, from transportation to education, this APC regime has dehumanised the citizens. Lagos has lost its soul. It reached its peak with the unprovoked killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on 20th October 2020. But enough is enough.

“People remember that under President Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, they enjoyed freedom. They could protest, they would be heard and their complaints would receive immediate attention. They earnestly yearn for those days and will use this election to bring about the change.

“We are committed to PDP’s victory from top to bottom; PDP will take Lagos from its current bottom position to the top. At the national level, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will put together a powerful team of selfless patriots ready to take Nigeria from this bottomless pit of despair to the greatest heights of development and achievements.

“Nigerians remember the good old days of PDP rule. Although they fell for the satanic allure of APC propaganda, people have seen the truth, oju ti la. Nigerians will willingly put PDP back into government.”