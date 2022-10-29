Letter to Amb. Malam Madori – By Adamu Muhd Usman

Advertisement



Waste no time arguing what a good man should be, be one.” —Marcus Aurdius.

“Nothing is more conducive to peace of mind than not having an opinion” —George Christopher Lichtenberg. (1742-1799) German writer

I would like to use this medium to advice Alhaji Ahmad Abdulhameed Malam Madori, who is locally known as Chichiyali, to please retrace his political steps from the political wilderness and try to find his way back to reckoning by embracing the facts and realities of life.

Ahmed was a political son of Sule Lamido whom he helped to be Jigawa state PDP organizing secretary, PDP zonal auditor (North West, Commissioner Federal Character Commission representing Jigawa. Ahmad was a minister of power and steals and was also an ambassador (Turkey) till May 29, 2015 when the PDP tenure came to an end.

Despite the above opportunities (positions or posts) given to him courtesy of Lamido, Ahmed was among the few who decamped to APC after the 2015 presidential elections before the governorship election because he was angry he was not opportune to emerged as the PDP 2015 governorship candidate due to some of his attitude of lackluster performance, lack of respect for elders, arrogance, undiplomatic in his relationship with other party faithful, and he is poor politician who hardly stretches his handshakes to other people.

Allegations made by Ahmad in recent APC gathering in Sarawa town in Kafin-Hausa local government area in Jigawa State have proved for all to see that he is out of touch with political realities and he is out to feather his own nest at the expense of Jigawa people’s aspiration, agitation and prayer for peace, progress, mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, political stability and positive societal development.

He said for example that Lamido doesn’t love Hadejia people and he is possessive” who else in Jigawa will ever believe that? Not to talk of Ahmad as one of the largest, biggest and highest beneficiaries of Lamido’s kind gesture and generosity etc.

Under the previous dispensation, consultations were made in regular aspect of governance and people interest, which was the cardinal reference point for all policies and progammes of Lamido administration. It is this policy of accommodation and careful promotion of Hadejia Senatorial zone besides many projects, appointment of commissioners, advisers, special assistants, PSs, MDs, ESs etc, that enabled the Sule Lamido’s administration established the owned state University Sule Lamido University in the zone, rebuilt Bilyaminu Usman College of Agriculture, secured four ministers and two ambassadors (you were among them) they were not from Lamido’s constituency though all parts of the state have benefitted from the policy of inclusion an even developments but not like Hadejia.

If Lamido were possessive as Ahmad now claims, how come he built the university and encouraged and supported these appointments and he did not direct them to only his Senatorial Zone, Dutse? or his local government Birnin Kudu or his country home (Bamaina)?

Equally hollow is Ahmad’s allegations that Lamido imposed gubernatorial candidate, Chichiyali had the same level playing field as all other aspirants to purchase the necessary form and aspire for any position of his choice in his party. But did he do that? If Jigawa people or APC refused to support you on account of your poor performance record and lack of political reliability in the past, how can you blame someone for that, can governor Badaru or APC force people to like the man that they don’t trust?

Ahmad allegation of Santuraki’s aspiration. There are no laws or party guidelines that say that a son of a politician cannot aspire. It thrills me when someone sees Lamido loving his biological children turns to be a crime. Whose father doesn’t love his son? Can Lamido’s be different?

Jigawa people have suddenly grown very angry with this pattern of ‘chop and clean mouth’ politics. It is indecent and against the good etiquettes of our great religion and culture to bite the finger that had ever fed you. I am sure our people will be waiting for these hoards of betrayers at the polls as the accused Lamido of anointing his son as the gubernatorial candidate forgetting that, Santuraki contested without his father’s full knowledge and even beating his opponent at the primaries with more 800 hundreds votes to zero vote and even other contender withdraw before the primaries.

In Santuraki one sees everything of Sule Lamido’s dreams and aspirations for our society, people and state.know that his biological son shouldn’t be seen as any different from those he has previously helped to achieve greatness likes Chichiyaalis

Mustapha Sule Lamido is a self made and accomplished business man who contested and almost won the senatorial seat of Jigawa North Central in 2019. Therefore calls from those who should know better for the same man to contest for the position of the governor four years after should not be a subject of campaign of columny if not for some people who think that God Almighty can only do as they wish.

Santuraki’s issue shouldn’t be different from any other person as far as politics is concern and the citizenry entitlement too is concern. He has the every right and privilege to aspire for any elective position in the land He should be left alone to exercise his constitutional rights. The primaries has proved antagonists wrong and the general elections will determine or clear all the climate of hatred, enmity and envious political tendencies.

Therefore despite the betrayals, Lamido is indeed a fulfilled individual and an accomplished person by all ratification. Love him or hate him; Lamido means a lot to many common people because he became the source of liberation, inspiration, joy, happiness, protection and guidance and lots more. Lamido’s gesture will never be in vain and from all ratification he is a fulfilled person. He impacted his vast knowledge, experience and wisdom to humanity, he trained, nurtured, groomed, uplifted, promoted the human species. His ideology, principles, achievements and legacies etc would be there for him even after his demise because he wrote his name in gold. History is there to do justice. Even the emergence of Santuraki as Jigawa state PDP gubernatorial candidate is a good example.

We will never support Sule Lamido never to trust any political orphan or ever give shelter to any political nomad or refurbish any abandoned and stranded politician again. He has abundance of all he might need and even beyond when he looks around him. Most importantly, it is his records of selfless political struggles, stellar performance as Jigawa’s best chief executive and his loyalty to his are his greatest assets both in politics and even beyond

Lastly, Ahmed should bear in mind that, Sule Lamido is faithful who believes in destiny. If not that, how can he undergo life and political tussles of lose and win? Lamido is a person who wants everyone to grow. Ahmed, you are in the right and better position to spread or carry that gospel. But whatever one says about Lamido negatively is his own opinion. Everyone knows Lamido has impacted positive developments to the lives of Jigawa people even a visitor or away farer can testify to that. Chichiyali should remember that success is not by our thinking, will, interest or personal opinion. It is destined and accompanied by good attitude and determination. So, the best way to succeed is to follow the footsteps of the achievers.

The earlier Ahmad respects his political realities and learns to control his tongue and mind his language the better and also let him emulate the way of the achievers or he will continue to wonder in the political wilderness. A word is enough for the wise and time is the best judge to history and events mark my words.

Adamu is P.R.O Santuraki Media Team. (SMT)